Wexford Hauliers Express Frustration with Government’s Inaction on Transport Emissions

The Irish road haulage industry has voiced its frustration over the Government’s failure to implement simple, low-cost measures that could significantly reduce transport-related carbon emissions. Ger Hyland, President of the Irish Road Hauliers Association (IRHA), speaking on Morning Mix said that in 2021, the industry proposed five actionable steps that could have a major impact on cutting emissions, yet these suggestions were ignored.

Mr. Hyland noted that these proposals, including creating express HGV lanes at toll stations, incentivising the removal of older trucks, and supporting cleaner fuel alternatives like Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), could have been quickly implemented with minimal cost.

The IRHA also proposed measures to improve transport efficiency, such as revisiting weight restrictions for HGVs and incorporating Eco Driving training into driver education programs, both of which could help reduce emissions. Mr. Hyland criticised the Government for not working with the haulage sector to achieve Ireland’s climate goals, calling for urgent action to avoid future penalties.

Ger Hyland has called for an immediate meeting with Government leaders to discuss the implementation of these measures. He emphasised that the Government must work with the haulage industry to ensure Ireland meets its ambitious climate targets without facing crippling fines.

