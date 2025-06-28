Wexford Historians Launch Search for Missing 1913 and 1914 Leinster Football Medals of Fallen Soldier Jimmy Rossiter

The search is on for two Leinster Football Medals from 1913 and 1914.

The medals were won by Wexford man Jimmy Rossiter, who also played in two All-Ireland finals in those years, but lost those games.

Jimmy was killed while on military duty in Flanders in 1915, but his two Leinster final medals have never been found.

Historian Liam Turner, one half of the Wexford duo Hackett & Turner, told Alan Maguire on the Saturday show what exactly it is that they’re looking for:

“We don’t want the medals, we don’t need to know where the medal comes from. If somebody has them and is willing to share a picture and they want to be acknowledged in the book, we will gladly acknowledge them. If they want to keep private and keep the medal collections themselves, that’s perfectly OK, too. So we’re just basically looking for a picture of the back and front of a Leinster Senior Football medal(s) from 1913 or 1914.”

