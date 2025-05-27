Wexford Holiday Homes Under Scrutiny Amid Housing Crisis Fears

Concerns are mounting that Ireland could soon face protests over the prevalence of holiday homes, mirroring unrest seen in other parts of Europe.

An internal briefing document from the Department of Tourism, obtained by The Irish Times, has flagged the potential for backlash in areas where short-term lettings are seen to be contributing to local housing shortages. The report warns that “housing constraints caused by unmanaged short-term lettings will undoubtedly lead to resentment,” and could damage Ireland’s image as a desirable tourist destination.

The tension arises in towns and villages that see a surge of tourism during peak months, but where many properties are left vacant for long stretches of the year.

Some estates in County Wexford reportedly have up to 80% of homes being used as holiday properties, further tightening the housing supply for local residents.

The Government is now being urged to act before frustration boils over into public protest or boycotts of tourism sectors.

While the internal document hints at the risk of protests if regulations aren’t introduced, Wexford Sinn Féin Councillor Tom Forde believes that kind of action would be “a step too far.”

However, Tom Forde agrees that serious changes are needed:

I wouldn’t be in favour of a boycott. I think that’s too far. I think the local authorities around the country and governments need to work with property owners to incentivize them to bring them back into use all year round. Suppose the question that comes into my mind is in areas where we have estates with holiday homes of 80%. I think it would be much better for the local economy to have those in use all year round. The number of holiday homes is 5,950. Now it’s very hard to say which of those holiday homes from that 5,900 and in use all year round. What I believe that we should be doing is identifying the the ones that aren’t used very frequently or that are only used for the short periods during the summer and trying to work with those owners to incentivize them to bring them back into use on a more regular basis. Holiday homes which sit empty for most of the year could help ease the pressure on housing, particularly in areas like Wexford

