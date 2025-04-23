Wexford Hospitality Sector Responds to Conor McGregor’s Hotel Claims

The hospitality and tourism community in Wexford has firmly responded to recent remarks made by MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who claimed in an online interview that there are no hotels available in Wexford, alleging they’ve all been transferred into accommodation for international protection applicants.

Robert Miller, General Manager of the Talbot Hotel and spokesperson for Visit Wexford, refuted the claim, calling it “misleading” and “damaging” to local businesses. “Wexford is open for tourism,” Miller stated. “We have over 240 accommodation offerings – from hotels and guesthouses to B&Bs and self-catering stays – and a strong midweek and weekend trade.”

Using real-time data sourced from booking platforms, Miller shared that Wexford currently has a 58% average occupancy rate, just slightly below the national figure of 61%. He also praised the county’s diverse accommodation sector, from the Talbot Hotel in Wexford Town to the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey and the Brandon House Hotel in New Ross, all of which continue to serve tourists and conference guests alike.

Miller acknowledged that some hotels in Wexford have entered into agreements with the state to house asylum seekers, but emphasised that these make up a minority of the county’s accommodation capacity. “Wexford is not full,” he said. “And our tourism providers are dedicated to welcoming guests year-round.”

He also encouraged public engagement, inviting suggestions via VisitWexford.ie, and highlighted upcoming plans, including a Destination Experience Development Plan in partnership with Fáilte Ireland and Wexford County Council, aimed at boosting sustainable tourism across the county.

Related