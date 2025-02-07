Wexford Hosts Free Electrical Waste Recycling Events This February

Wexford County Council, in partnership with WEEE Ireland, is hosting a series of free recycling events for electrical waste across Wexford this month.

Cliona Connolly, the Environment Awareness Officer at Wexford County Council, has shared some details about these upcoming events, which will help people safely dispose of unwanted electrical and electronic items.

Event Details

The recycling events will take place on the following dates:

Saturday, February 8th – Wexford Racecourse (Newtown Road)

– Wexford Racecourse (Newtown Road) Tuesday, February 11th – Ballygarrett GAA Club

– Ballygarrett GAA Club Thursday, February 13th – Bannow Ballymitty GAA Club

All events will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

These events are part of the ongoing commitment to sustainable recycling practices in Wexford. People are invited to bring any electrical or electronic equipment, including larger items like washing machines, TVs, and toasters, as well as smaller items such as mobile phones, charging cables, remote controls, and even batteries. In addition, items like disposable vapes, which contain batteries, are also eligible for recycling.

Ms. Connolly has praised the people of Wexford for their strong recycling efforts, noting that in 2023, Wexford residents recycled over 1,600 tons of electrical waste. While this is slightly below the national average, Wexford residents still contributed an impressive 10.4 kilograms per person in electrical waste recycling.

“Wexford has a well-established network of recycling centers, including those in New Ross, Enniscorthy, Gorey, and Holmestown, where electrical items can be recycled free of charge year-round,”

Recycling electrical waste is vital due to the valuable minerals and metals contained in electronic products. These materials are often used in future products, reducing the need for harmful mining practices. By recycling, we can help preserve valuable resources and reduce environmental impact.

“WEEE Ireland collects and recycles over two-thirds of all electrical waste in Ireland. Their work helps ensure that valuable materials from old electronics are reused rather than discarded,”

What Can Be Recycled?

The events accept a wide range of electrical items, from large appliances to small electronic gadgets. This includes items like:

Washing machines, TVs, and toasters

Mobile phones, chargers, and cables

Electric blankets and toys with batteries

Batteries (including farm fence batteries)

Disposable vapes

