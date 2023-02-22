Wexford hotelier joins Tourism Ireland’s sales mission to Australia and New Zealand

Tourism Ireland’s sales mission visits Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

After three years of virtual events, Tourism Ireland’s first in-person sales mission to Australia and New Zealand since before the pandemic took place last week.

Nine tourism companies from Ireland – including the Ferrycarrig Hotel and Monart Destination Spa (part of Griffin Group) – joined Tourism Ireland for the ten-day sales blitz which visited Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

The sales mission involved the companies from Ireland meeting, and doing business with, hundreds of influential travel agents, tour operators, airlines and travel journalists through a series of workshops and networking events. The aim was to engage with travel professionals in the four cities who are currently selling Ireland, or who have good potential to sell the destination in the future – and to encourage them to extend their Ireland offering, or to include Ireland for the first time, in their brochures and programmes.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia and New Zealand, said: “Our sales mission is an important element of our programme of activity in Australia and New Zealand this year – to highlight the many things to see and do, and all that is new and exciting, on a holiday to Ireland. It gives our tourism partners from Ireland an excellent platform to inform and influence the travel professionals they meet about what Ireland has to offer and, importantly, to encourage them to include the destination in their future brochures and programmes.”

In 2019, we welcomed 252,000 visitors from Australia and New Zealand to the island of Ireland, whose visits delivered €245 million for the economy.