Wexford Householders Urged to Recycle E-Waste at Free Countywide Collection Events

Wexford residents are being encouraged to declutter their homes and help the environment by bringing their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a series of free e-waste collection events this summer.

The initiative, organised by WEEE Ireland in partnership with Wexford County Council, aims to boost recycling rates and support Ireland in meeting EU e-waste targets for 2025.

The first collection will take place on Tuesday, July 29, from 10am to 4pm at Camolin Celtic AFC, Camolin, followed by a second event on Thursday, July 31 at St Joseph’s AFC, Ballygarran, also from 10am to 4pm. Additional collection dates and locations across Wexford are planned throughout August.

What Can You Bring?

Anything with a plug, battery or cable is accepted — including old washing machines, TVs, toasters, kettles, IT equipment, power tools, toys, mobile phones, remote controls, cables, and even farm fence batteries and watches. All items will be recycled free of charge.

Why It Matters

Ireland’s appetite for electrical goods continues to grow, with the average person now purchasing 25kg of electronics per year, up from 16kg in 2018.

“With old items still lying around many households, we want to offer the opportunity to recycle these for free,” said Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland.

“People in Wexford have always responded strongly to recycling campaigns, with 1,702 tonnes of electrical waste collected in the county in 2024. We want to keep that momentum going.”

Wexford residents recycled an average of 10.4kg of e-waste per person in 2024, surpassing the national average of 9.5kg across WEEE Ireland’s collection areas.

The Bigger Picture

Recycling e-waste is essential not just for waste reduction, but also for resource recovery and carbon emission reduction.

In 2024 alone, e-waste recycling through the WEEE Ireland scheme helped avoid 206,521 tonnes of CO₂ emissions—the equivalent of the annual carbon absorption of over 4,130 hectares of trees.

“Most end-of-life products contain valuable materials such as metals and minerals, often in higher concentrations than natural reserves,” said Donovan.

“These are the urban mines of the future. Recycling allows us to recover these materials for reuse in manufacturing, helping to reduce the need for virgin resources.”

WEEE Ireland currently handles over two-thirds of Ireland’s electrical and electronic waste collection, working on behalf of 1,355 producer members.

How to Get Involved

Householders can simply bring their e-waste to the collection events — no booking is required. For updates on additional locations and dates across Wexford, visit www.weeeireland.ie or check with Wexford County Council.

“These free collections are a great way for everyone to make a real difference,” Donovan added. “Together, we can protect the environment, support the economy, and make 2025 a record-breaking year for e-waste recycling in Wexford.”

