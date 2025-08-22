Wexford Housing Project Shortlisted for National Age Friendly Award

A housing project in County Wexford has been recognised for its work in supporting older people. “Baile an Róigh” in Rowestown, Wexford has been shortlisted for a national award in the 2025 National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards.

The project is nominated in the Age Friendly Housing category. It has been praised for creating a community where older people can feel safe, valued, and connected to others.

These annual awards are run by Age Friendly Ireland, and they celebrate projects that improve life for older people across the country. Now in their ninth year, the awards honour people and organisations making a real difference in local towns, cities, and rural areas.

The awards ceremony will take place on 23 October at The Galmont Hotel in Galway, and will be hosted by Galway City and County Councils.

To learn more about this year’s finalists, visit www.agefriendlyireland.ie.

