Wexford IFA Vehemently Oppose Attempt To Push Through Mercosur Deal

Wexford IFA have strongly criticised the European Commission’s attempt to push through the Mercosur trade deal, warning it undermines food security, quality, and fairness.

Representative Jer O’Mahoney said the IFA is “totally and utterly opposed” to the deal, which would strip away vital checks and balances that underpin high European food standards.

Irish and EU beef producers operate under strict, costly regulations rules that do not apply in Mercosur countries like Brazil and Argentina.

Speaking to South East Radio News he is questioning why the EU would open its market to lower-standard imports just to benefit other sectors, such as the car industry

