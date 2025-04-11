“Wexford is our Home”: Young Busker & Her Mother Speak Out After Racial Abuse Incident

What began as a joyful Mother’s Day outing quickly turned into a harrowing experience for Caitlyn, a young singer and university student, and her mother Alice, after they were subjected to an unprovoked incident of racial abuse while busking in Wexford town.

Caitlyn had taken to the streets for the very first time as a busker, performing with friends outside the Bull Ring. Speaking on Morning Mix she said, “It was a lovely day, everyone was in good spirits,” she said. But the mood shifted dramatically when a man passing by began to jeer and shout racial abuse—first at Caitlyn and then directly at her mother, Alice.

“I didn’t realise what was happening at first because the music drowned him out,” Caitlyn said. “But then I looked over and saw him confronting my mother. He was being threatening and physically intimidating. It was completely unprovoked.”

Alice, audibly emotional when recounting the moment, didn’t hesitate to defend her daughter. “You can say what you like to me, but the minute you start on my child, I draw the line,” she said. “It was vile. No mother should have to hear that on Mother’s Day or any day.”

While Alice acknowledges that racism is thankfully rare in their experience of Wexford, she says the family has not been entirely immune. “99.9% of our interactions with people here have been wonderful,” she said. “But once in a blue moon, there are individuals who think it’s funny to try and get a rise out of others.”

Born in Singapore and raised in Wexford from the age of eight, Caitlyn considers herself proudly Irish and deeply connected to her community. Now studying literature at the University of Essex, she’s back home for a short break—and says she won’t let this experience silence her.

“I’m not someone who’s easily intimidated,” Caitlyn said. “I’ll be back busking this weekend. A local pub has even offered me a performance slot. The support from the people of Wexford has been overwhelming, and I want to keep doing what I love—spreading positivity through music.”

She also hopes to use her talents in music and literature as tools for change, particularly to speak up for others who may not feel empowered to do so. “Speaking out isn’t always easy,” she said, “but I’ve learned how important it is. I hope I can be a voice for those who can’t speak up yet.”

Alice and Caitlyn both praised the community’s support but say more must be done at a legislative level to ensure hate crimes are properly addressed. “There’s no point having laws if there are no teeth behind them,” said Alice. “We need to see real enforcement and consequences when these things happen.”

The incident is currently under investigation by Gardaí, and the family is hopeful that justice will be served. In the meantime, they’re focused on spreading a positive message and continuing with life as usual—with music at the heart of it.

“Wexford is Our Home”

Despite the trauma, neither Caitlyn nor Alice are letting the experience define their view of the town they love. “I’ve been visiting Wexford since I was 19,” said Alice. “I’ve always felt welcome, and we continue to feel the strength of this community behind us.” Caitlyn agrees. “Wexford is my home. The people who did this don’t represent it—and they never will.”

