Two more counties including Wexford have been issued a thunderstorm warning.

It brings the total number included in the status yellow alert to 12.

It runs until 8pm, with Met Eireann warning of the potential for lightning and spot flooding.

The warning is in place across Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Clare, Galway, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wicklow.

