Wexford Joins Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance

The HSE Dublin and South East, which includes Wexford, has been marking Antimicrobial Awareness Week (18th to 24th November 2025), as part of a global push to raise awareness of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

The week’s theme, “Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future,” highlights the growing concern over AMR, which occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites become resistant to treatment rendering antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents ineffective. This makes infections harder to treat leading to severe illness and even death.

In support of European Antibiotic Awareness Day (EAAD) on 18th November, the campaign aimed to promote the prudent use of antibiotics, with Catherine Mannion, Senior Antimicrobial Pharmacist, delivering presentations across the region. A baseline audit conducted in 2020 across Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary South, Waterford and Wexford showed a concerning high rate of antimicrobial usage in residential care settings, at 15%, compared to European averages of just 5%. However, following the introduction of Antimicrobial Stewardship, the usage rate has dropped significantly by over a third bringing it closer to the national average.

Mannion emphasized the importance of continued education and vigilance in combating AMR. “We all have a part to play,” she said. “The time to act is now, to ensure that we and future generations have effective antimicrobials to fight infections.”

