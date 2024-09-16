Wexford, Kildare, Kilkenny, and Wicklow graduates commence ESB’s Development Programme 

Graduates from Co.Kildare, Co. Kilkenny, Co.Wexford, and Co.Wicklow have joined over 100 graduates from Irish and international third-level institutions, spanning the fields of engineering, IT, HR, commercial, marketing and finance, have commenced the tailored programme which offers each graduate the opportunity to gain experience by working on challenging assignments and major projects that offer exposure to the varied businesses of the organisation.

ESB’s Graduate Development Programme forms part of an ambitious drive by the company to recruit talent from third-level institutions across the island of Ireland, and internationally, to support the delivery of its Net Zero by 2040 strategy. This year’s intake is the largest number of graduates ESB has recruited to date and includes a record 73 graduate engineers. On average, one third of engineering interns return to ESB to take up graduate positions following their successful completion of the Internship Programme.

Graduates were welcomed to the organisation by Paddy Hayes, ESB Chief Executive and Tom McMahon, Capability Development and Resourcing Manager at their recent induction. Throughout the duration of the programme each graduate will receive a range of supports including being partnered with individual mentors from within their chosen business unit, IT equipment and access to allow hybrid working as part of ESB’s smart working offering.

Sinéad Kilkelly, ESB’s Executive Director, People & Organisation Development, said: “At ESB, fostering both professional growth and personal development is at the core of our graduate programme. As we look towards realising our Net Zero by 2040 target, we recognise the immense possibilities that lie ahead for our graduates, both as individuals and as a group. Throughout their journeys at ESB, we look forward to working with them and extend our best wishes as they embark on their careers.”

