Wexford Labour Councillor Vicky Barron Opens Up About Cancer Journey and the Power of Early Intervention

Wexford Labour Councillor Vicky Barron has shared the deeply emotional story of her cancer diagnosis, urging women to trust their instincts and seek early intervention in their health.

Speaking on Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran, Barron reflected on the long years of struggling with irregular and heavy periods, which she initially chalked up to perimenopause. However, when her symptoms became unbearable earlier this year, she reached out to her GP, who immediately referred her for further tests at Wexford General Hospital.

In August, Barron was diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer. Though the news was a devastating shock, she was thankful it was caught early before it had spread further. By September, she underwent a laparoscopic surgery at St. Vincent’s Hospital— a minimally invasive procedure that allowed her to recover quickly, thanks to the cutting-edge technology used.

Throughout this journey, Barron found solace in the unwavering support of her family, medical team and community. She also acknowledged the emotional toll the diagnosis has taken revealing that she is currently receiving counselling to process the mental and psychological strain of the experience.

Barron urged women everywhere to listen to their bodies and seek help if anything feels wrong stressing that early intervention can be the difference between life and death.

As she continues her recovery, Cllr. Barron remains committed to using her platform as a councillor to raise awareness about women’s health, mental well-being and the urgent need to address domestic violence.

She hopes her story will encourage others to take action when they notice any warning signs, particularly when it comes to health issues that disproportionately affect women.

We wish Cllr Barron strength and good health as she continues her recovery.

