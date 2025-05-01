Wexford Learner Drivers A Growing Problem for the Road Haulage Industry

Recent figures reveal there are now 26,624 learner drivers on the roads in Wexford, highlighting a growing issue for the Road Haulage Association.

Ger Hyland, President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, speaking on Morning Mix has shared his concerns about the impact this is having on the local economy and rural areas.

Hyland explained that the delays in getting driving tests – with waits of up to two years – are causing problems for young people trying to get to work or college. The long waiting times are also affecting apprentices who rely on driving to work, especially in rural areas where public transport options are limited.

He is stressing the need for changes to the current system, suggesting that driving tests should include motorway and night driving to better prepare new drivers.

Additionally, Hyland called for driver training in schools to promote road safety early on.

The President said that the road haulage industry is struggling to recruit drivers, with many young people opting for other careers due to the lengthy delays in gaining a full driving license.

