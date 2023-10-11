Wexford lecturer looks at yesterdays budget

A Wexford Lecturer says yesterday’s budget doesn’t meet the cost of living challenges for the South East.

Dr Ray Griffen says Budget 2024 was not a prudent budget and was very much framed nationally.

Dr Griffen Lecturer in Strategic Management from South East Technological University spoke to Alan on Morning Mix today and explained where County Wexford stands.

Co. Wexford is a tier 3 county and the weakest economy in the South East but there is progress being made.

“A tier one economy which is Dublin, the disposable income in Dublin is 20% above the national average. Tier two is the Cork and Limerick economies which sits at the national average. And we (the South East) are a tier three which sits 20% below the national average when it comes to disposable income and Wexford is the weakest economy in the South East with the largest population.”

Despite Wexford sitting at the lowest end of the spectrum, Dr. Griffen has said that the economy in the County is growing and becoming more stable. “People are getting jobs and their lives are moving forward, there is the cost of living challenge but the domestic economy is growing.”

Related