Good news on the weather front today as parts of the country could reach highs of 19 degrees today.

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures in the south west could be almost as hot as Madrid, with the usual ‘April Showers’ not expected until Saturday.

It’ll be cooler here though on the coast in Wexford thanks to that southeast breeze.

It will be mostly dry but chilly at night for the rest of the week.

We won’t rush for the sunscreen just yet…..

