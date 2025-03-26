Wexford Library are asking for your help

Wexford Library wants to hear from you.

Click on the link below to participate in an anonymous library experience survey.

The survey focuses on examining the impact of technology implementation into the Irish public library service and its increased importance in a post covid world.

Libraries throughout Ireland have undergone massive change in recent years.

This is due, in part, to new technologies becoming available in the public library setting e.g. self-service borrowing, e-book and e-audiobook lending, access to 3D printing and coding classes.

The aim of this research is to examine how this new technology is perceived in the Irish public library system, particularly in a post covid world.

The survey should take approximately 5 – 10 minutes to complete.

This survey is open to library members over 18 years old. The feedback will form part of a dissertation currently being researched and will be used by Wexford County Council Library Service to enhance I.T. services.

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=h5QLb6hPqEKutL8uLCLU6PDK1O4aeFpDu0PSuQEpEypUQVBLMUdVVEtGVVMxOEVaNE9UWTUwUURRVC4u&route=shorturl

