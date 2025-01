Wexford library are hosting a junior afterschool chess club. It’s suitable for all player levels whether beginners & improvers or intermediate or advanced.



It’s strictly for ages 8-14 years.

Parents and guardians are required to stay in the library building for the duration of this event.

It takes place on Wednesdays from 15th January to 19th February from 3.30 to 4.30pm

Booking is essential

Related