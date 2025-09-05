Wexford Light Opera Society Hits High Note with €162k Boost for New Community & Arts Hub

Wexford Light Opera Society (WLOS) are celebrating a major milestone as they receive over €162,000 in LEADER funding to develop its Clonard property into a new arts and community hub.

The grant marks a bold new chapter for the Society which has been a cornerstone of Wexford’s cultural scene for more than a century.

The new facility will include rehearsal spaces, meeting rooms and creative spaces for use by WLOS and the wider community.

The transformation of the long-vacant Clonard building is the result of years of planning and vision. During the pandemic in 2020 WLOS purchased the property with the aim of creating a permanent base that could serve not just their members but also local community groups. The Society’s dedicated committee has worked tirelessly on planning fire safety accessibility and public consultation to ensure the space meets the real needs of Wexford’s creative community.

Work on the fit-out is due to begin by the end of September supported by the €162,000 LEADER grant. Once complete the hub will offer vital resources for rehearsals, workshops, training sessions and group meetings.

It is set to become a vibrant creative centre where performance and community come together under one roof.

Listen back to the full interview with Chair Colin Murphy here:

The new community arts hub and upcoming performances signal a bright and busy future for WLOS as it continues to bring music and theatre to life in the heart of Wexford.

WLOS are currently preparing for their Hits From The Musicals, 2025

Tickets are available here https://www.nationaloperahouse.ie/whats-on/wexford-light-opera-society-2