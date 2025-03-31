Wexford Light Opera Society officially launch their upcoming production of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein

Wexford Light Opera Society (WLOS) has officially launched its’ highly anticipated production of “Young Frankenstein”, Mel Brooks’ hilarious musical comedy.

This exciting show is set to take the stage in the National Opera House in Wexford from 28th April – 3rd May.

The press launch event took place at the National Opera House on Saturday evening last.

Young Frankenstein is based on the 1974 film written by Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder and is a modern twist on the classic Frankenstein story with a lot of laughs, catchy songs, and outrageous humor.

The production features a talented cast of local performers including Stephen Byrne as “The Monster”, Colin Flynn as “Dr. Frankenstein and David Doyle as “Igor”. WLOS stalwarts Brian Kelly, Pat Lawlor, Dylan Walsh & Antonia Close also don the front line with Kacey Mooney taking on the role of “Inga” & Sophie Blaney Parslow taking on “Elizabeth Benning”. Keith Flanagan is Dr. Victor Von Frankenstein.

The Production Team is made up of Director Christine Scarry, Chorus Mistress Eithne Corrigan, Musical Director David Hayes and Choreographer Therese Sullivan

The show was launched by the Mayor of Wexford Catherine Biddy Walsh.

Wexford Light Opera Society has a long tradition of putting on high-quality musicals, and this production of Young Frankenstein is no exception. The society’s members are hard at work rehearsing and preparing to deliver an outstanding performance that will have audiences laughing and singing along.

Tickets available here:

https://www.nationaloperahouse.ie/whats-on/young-frankenstein

