Wexford-Linked Brothel Operator Found with Child Abuse Material Pleads Guilty to Multiple Offences

A man linked to a county Wexford brothel has pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including using false documents to rent properties and possessing child abuse material.

Ilamar Rodrigues Ribeiro, a 54-year-old Brazilian national, was arrested at Dublin Airport after returning to Ireland, and has been in custody since.

Gardaí investigating human trafficking found Ribeiro linked to 10 rental properties used as brothels across rural Ireland, including one in Enniscorthy.

Nearly €800,000 in crime proceeds was also discovered in his bank accounts. The case has been adjourned to March 21st for a plea of mitigation.

