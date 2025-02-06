Wexford locals urging community to ‘Go all in against cancer this Daffodil Day’

Wexford locals Catherine Dunleavy, Margaret Doyle, Breda Dunne and Breada Tyrell are urging their community to turn daffodil yellow on Daffodil Day March 28th and go all in to raise vital funds and give hope to cancer patients.

Averil Power, CEO, Irish Cancer Society said: “This year alone, its estimated that 42,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Ireland. There isn’t a family that hasn’t felt the devastating impact of a cancer diagnosis. But no matter what cancer brings, the Irish Cancer Society is here to help.

“All of our essential services, like free counselling, Daffodil Centres, Night Nursing, and patient travel are fueled by fundraising. Today, on World Cancer Day, we are delighted to launch a new range of holistic free services for those affected by cancer, including our new Diet & Exercise programme and our Welfare & Supports service. We simply would be unable to provide this support without the public’s generosity.

“The more we raise on Daffodil Day, the more we can do. The more help we can give to children and adults going through cancer. The more lifesaving research we can fund. And the sooner we can ensure all cancer survivors have the support they need to live life to the full. We’re all in because you are. Join us this Daffodil Day and help us do more.”

Daffodil Day takes place on Friday March 28th. Whether you want to get involved with your school, company, or in your community, there are lots of ways to go all in and support cancer patients across Ireland. Visit cancer.ie to get involved or learn more.

