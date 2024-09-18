Wexford Lotto player collects their winnings

A host of delighted National Lottery winners visited Lottery HQ today to claim their extraordinary prizes, with winnings totaling over €3 million. Each story has its own unique twist, and the winners were eager to share their excitement.

A combined total of €3,120,105 claimed in one day by winners from Galway, Dublin, Offaly, Wexford, and Cavan at National Lottery HQ.

A Lotto player from Wexford came to collect their prize of €115,105 after matching five numbers and the bonus in the Lotto draw on Wednesday, September 11th.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Take a Break store in Wexford Hospital, and the player is thrilled with the unexpected win.

