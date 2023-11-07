Wexford Macra club wins Leinster club of the year award

Kilmuckridge Macra has been named the Leinster Regional Winner at this years Club of the Year awards.

The long standing award is held annually on the October bank holiday weekend at the Macra Rally, which took place this year in the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway and was hosted by Galway and Roscommon Macra.

Freemount Macra was named overall Macra Club of the Year.

This year’s competition featured additional regional awards and an award for best emerging club. As part of the Club of the Year Competition, awards for Best New Macra Member are presented to an individual Macra member in each region. This year’s winners include:

Club of the Year:

Leinster Regional Winner: Kilmuckridge Macra, Co Wexford

Munster Regional Winner: Freemount Macra, Co. Cork

Northwest Regional Winner: Three Parishes Macra, Co. Mayo

Best Emerging Club: Wilkinstown Macra, Co. Meath

Best New Member

Leinster Winner: Rebecca Hawkins, Baltinglass Rathvilly Macra, Co. Carlow

Munster Winner: Marie Walsh, Kinsale Macra, Co. Cork

Northwest Winner: John Fallon, South Roscommon Macra, Co. Roscommon

“The highlight of our national rally is the best new member and the Club of the Year competitions, this year was no different with entries from all over the country. The rally is a once-a-year showcase where clubs demonstrate the difference that they are making to people’s lives and communities. Our clubs and our people, are our greatest asset, to see them display what they are capable of gives me great hope for Macra coming into its 80th year, well done to all our winners and thank you to our sponsor NBI for making this year’s competition possible” said Macra National President Elaine Houlihan.

The Club of the Year competition is designed to encourage clubs to be dynamic and active, rewarding their achievements and contributions at both a local and national level. The Best New Member awards are given to members who joined the organisation between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023, and who are deemed by his/her club to have made a significant contribution to the development of the club during his or her first year of membership.

