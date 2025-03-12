Wexford made a strong impact at the Irish Restaurant Awards

Wexford had a remarkable presence at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2025, with a host of local businesses being recognised for their excellence in the food and hospitality industry.

At the Leinster Regional Final, Wexford’s La Côte Seafood Restaurant was awarded Best Restaurant, while Chris Fullam from The Sea Rooms at Kelly’s Resort took home the prestigious Best Chef award. The Sea Rooms at Kelly’s Resort also won Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant.

Wexford’s culinary scene was further celebrated with Paul Behan of Lobster Pot being named Best Restaurant Manager and Jackie Cullen from Mary Barry’s Bar receiving the Employee Excellence Award. Lobster Pot also triumphed as Best Casual Dining, and Mary Barry’s Bar secured the Best Gastro Pub title.

Yola Sourdough Bakery & Coffee Shop earned the Best Use of Social Media, and Grálinn was awarded Best Café. For Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine, Wexford’s One Hundred Degrees took the prize, while Bearú was recognized as the Best Newcomer.

In addition, T Morris Bar Wexford was named Pub of the Year, and Frank’s Place 1860 won Best Wine Experience. Monart also impressed by winning both Best Customer Service and Best Sustainable Practices. Mi Asian Street Food claimed the award for Best World Cuisine, and Partridges Artisan Café & Fine Food Shop was named Innovator of the Year.

The evening also saw Tom and Laura Sinnott of Wexford Home Preserves awarded Local Food Heroes.

Related