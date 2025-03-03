Wexford man calls for community to go all in against cancer this Daffodil Day

Wexford man and leukaemia survivor, Mark Molloy, originally from Duncannon is calling on his local community to go all in against cancer for the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day, which takes place on Friday, 28 March.

Aged just 35, Mark was diagnosed with with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) in May 2022. His diagnosis came as a total shock to him and his partner Emma. His treatment took its toll both physically and mentally but thankfully, he came through his diagnosis. Before beginning his chemotherapy, Mark underwent fertility preservation and in December 2024, he and his partner Emma welcomed their baby girl Isla.

Reflecting on his cancer experience Mark said: “Everyone’s cancer experience will be different, but for me, talking to people and getting people around you and having that support network was so important. I was fortunate to have my family and my friends, but people should reach out and and not be afraid to ask for help. Nobody should go through cancer on their own.”

“That’s why organisations like the Irish Cancer Society are so important. Every euro raised on Daffodil Day is crucial and makes a real lasting difference to patients and families like mine, fuelling life changing cancer research and vital support services. I would encourage everyone across Meath and across the country to please get out there and donate on Daffodil Day, March 28th, and show your support for those affected by cancer in your local community.”

The Irish Cancer Society is there to ensure that every person affected by cancer has a place to turn to, the support they need and the hope that there will come a day when no one in Ireland dies from cancer.

Thanks to the amazing generosity of the Irish public, the Irish Cancer Society invests in groundbreaking cancer research and delivers crucial free support services for people affected by cancer, throughout Wexford. In 2024, your generous support provided:

Over 670 free lifts to bring Wexford-based cancer patients to their treatment

Almost 540 free counselling sessions to people living in Wexford

Over 210 nights of free Night Nursing care to allow cancer patients in Wexford to die at home surrounded by loved ones

Our Cancer Nurses had over 400 conversations with people living in Wexford on our Support Line and in our Daffodil Centres.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power said: “One in two of us will hear the words ‘You’ve got cancer’ in our lifetimes. There isn’t a family in Ireland that hasn’t felt the impact of a cancer diagnosis. Right now, a child is hearing the words ‘It’s cancer’. A parent is holding on to hope for a treatment that hasn’t been discovered yet. And a researcher has an idea that could turn that hope into reality. Your support on Daffodil Day fuels life changing cancer research and vital free services and supports. We really need this year’s Daffodil Day to be the biggest yet to ensure we can be there for those who need us most in 2025. And we cannot do this without you.

“Your generosity on March 28th means patients and their families will have free supports like Counselling, Transport to treatment and Night Nursing services. Every year, communities across Wexford show up and paint the town yellow in support of cancer patients and their families. We’re urging you to stand with cancer patients once again, by going all in against cancer and getting involved or donating this Daffodil Day 28 March. Your generous support means everyone affected by cancer in Wexford will have access to the support they need, when they need it most.”

Where the donations go:

€30 can help provide transport for a patient to and from their chemotherapy treatment using the Irish Cancer Society’s Transport Service.

can help provide transport for a patient to and from their chemotherapy treatment using the Irish Cancer Society’s Transport Service. €50 can help provide vital clinical equipment for an Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse.

can help provide vital clinical equipment for an Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse. €55 will help pay for the cost of one hour of Night Nursing, providing end of life care to a patient in their own home.

will help pay for the cost of one hour of Night Nursing, providing end of life care to a patient in their own home. €60 will cover the cost of a counselling session to help a person cope with a cancer diagnosis in their life.

will cover the cost of a counselling session to help a person cope with a cancer diagnosis in their life. €455 will help cover the cost of one night of Night Nursing, providing end of life care to a patient in their own home.

For more information about Daffodil Day visit https://www.cancer.ie/daffodilday

