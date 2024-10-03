Wexford man convicted of cruelty to a pony

A Wexford man has pleaded guilty to two offences contrary to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. They related to a piebald cob filly seized by ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling from lands at Ballinamona, Avoca, Co Wicklow, in February 2022.

Chief Inspector Dowling told the court that the pony was in thin condition with her hips and spine protruding and appeared lethargic and weak. There was also some form of oil on her neck, mane, legs and tail.

Contact was made by telephone with the defendant who claimed that the filly had been in the care of another individual for a number of months until 3-4 weeks previously and that she was in poor condition when he collected her. He said that he had dosed her for worms and her condition was improving. He also told the Inspector that he had put the oil on her to stop a donkey from eating her mane and tail.

Inspector Dowling was not satisfied with the care the pony was receiving so she was seized and removed initially to the Irish Horse Welfare Trust. After her seizure, the hair on the neck of the filly began falling out in clumps and the skin underneath was inflamed. It was believed that this was due to the oil which had been applied to her mane.

The court heard that a vet found the pony to be bordering on emaciated and that she had sharp teeth and ulcers in her mouth that would have affected her ability to eat.

Chief Inspector Dowling further told how he did not receive any further contact from the accused for over a month after the filly was seized. When he subsequently interviewed the defendant under caution, the accused reiterated his claim that the filly had been in the care of another party for a period some time prior to its seizure. When shown photographs and videos of the damage to the filly’s skin, the defendant appeared shocked.

Inspector Dowling later took a statement from the person who it was claimed had been caring for the animal. They said they did not recognise the filly, and she was never in their charge.

The court heard that there were substantial costs of over €12,000 as the accused had declined the opportunity to surrender the pony in 2022 resulting in it being detained in ISPCA care for over two years.

On passing sentence, Judge David Kennedy remarked that “the photographs speak for themselves”. He directed that the defendant to pay half of the costs, amounting to €6,265.75. He also imposed fines totalling €2,500 and disqualified the accused from owning equines for three years.

The filly, now named Millie, made a full recovery and is in a loving new home.

“Anybody who owns an animal has a responsibility to check on it regularly and to take appropriate action if any health issues arise. This case demonstrates the potential consequences of failing to do so”, commented Chief Inspector Dowling, adding: “It also serves to highlight the possible dangers of home remedies, only approved substances should be applied to any animal. I would like to thank the Irish Horse Welfare Trust for their assistance with Millie’s seizure and initial veterinary care”.

