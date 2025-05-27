Wexford Man Fighting for Recovery After Devastating Fall Abroad

A man from Oulart, Co. Wexford is recovering after surviving a fall from a seven-storey building in Lithuania earlier this week. David (Daithí) Manley sustained serious injuries, including multiple fractures and a spinal injury that has left him paralysed from the chest down.

The incident occurred on Monday morning around 11am local time. David is currently in intensive care, where doctors are monitoring heart and lung complications that have delayed urgent spinal surgery. His family is hopeful that once his condition stabilises, he can undergo an operation to potentially reduce spinal cord pressure and restore some mobility.

The medical team is also treating respiratory issues that could lead to pneumonia, but they are being closely managed.

To support David’s recovery and the cost of bringing him home, his family has launched a GoFundMe campaign.

The funds will help cover medical bills, travel, and necessary adaptations to the family home in Wexford.

Doctors estimate that David may be well enough to transfer to an Irish hospital within a month, provided his recovery continues without complications.

You can donate here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-get-daithi-home

