Wexford Man Fined €30,000 After Court Clash Over “Dodgy Box” Streaming Service

A High Court ruling has delivered a stark warning to operators of illegal streaming services.

David Dunbar of Roxborough Manor, Wexford was fined €30,000 for contempt of court after ignoring orders related to a Sky UK copyright infringement case.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the court found he had refused to comply with an Anton Piller order—a warrant allowing entry and seizure of evidence—and even destroyed evidence.

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey warned that Dunbar came “very close indeed to being sent to prison,” despite showing remorse in his court affidavit.

Sky had already secured a €480,000 judgement against him, with legal costs amounting to around €100,000.

The judge emphasised that criminal prosecution and Revenue investigation remain possible, and issued a public warning:

“Operators of similar illegal services should consider carefully how vulnerable these operations are to discovery—and the potentially calamitous consequences if caught.”

Dunbar has been described by Sky as a “top-level” copyright infringer who may have earned up to €450,000 annually.

Related