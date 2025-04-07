Wexford man on life in America under Donald Trump

Well known Wexford man, singer, producer and TV Host Michael Londra, a Wexford native living in the United States, has shared an insightful reflection on the current political landscape in America under Donald Trump’s administration. From economic fallout to shifting civil rights and international politics, Michael Londra speaking with Alan Corcoran gives a first hand account of the changes he’s witnessing.

As the Trump administration rolls on, Michael Londra has observed an escalating political climate in the U.S. While the initial shock of his election was deeply felt, it is the recent implementation of tariffs that has triggered widespread protests and activism across the country. From Boston to Chicago, democratic groups are organising and finally voicing their outrage. What was once a stunned silence has now transformed into a growing resistance, fueled by economic policies that are hitting hard.

“The tariffs are just the topping,” Londra states, emphasising that the fundamental shift in American values goes beyond economics. He sees a deeper agenda at play—one that aims to change the U.S. Constitution, redefine civil rights, and drastically alter immigration policies. For Londra, these changes are not just political— they are a direct assault on the very ideals the country was built upon.

Despite the protests, Londra is concerned that Trump continues to wield substantial power despite winning the presidency with a narrow margin. “He doesn’t have this fantastic mandate,” Londra points out. “He won by a tiny margin, and we are suffering the consequences.” He expresses frustration that a president with such limited popular support is making decisions that affect millions of Americans.

Londra also turns a critical eye toward the media, which he believes has played a significant role in shaping public perception. He argues that major media outlets are controlled by corporate interests, with social media giants like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) aligning with Trump’s agenda. According to Londra, this has led to biased and often misleading coverage of key issues. The media’s failure to adequately cover global conflicts, like the Israel-Palestine situation, further exacerbates the problem. For those seeking less biased reporting, Londra recommends turning to alternative outlets like NPR or the BBC.

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of Trump’s policies, according to Londra, is the treatment of undocumented immigrants. He describes a chilling reality where South American immigrants are being rounded up and deported without due process, a daily occurrence under the administration’s crackdown. Londra expresses particular concern for these vulnerable populations, noting that their rights are being ignored in favor of a nationalist agenda that disregards basic human dignity.

Despite his criticisms, Londra emphasises that his own experience in America has been largely positive. As a U.S. citizen and successful entertainment professional, he has enjoyed the opportunities the country has offered. However, he acknowledges the uncertain future ahead, particularly in the entertainment and tourism industries. He predicts a potential recession, which could have far-reaching consequences for businesses like his TV show, Ireland with Michael, which is seeing a dip in tourism from the U.S. to Ireland.

“The American dream has been very good to me,” Londra says, “but we are now facing an uncertain future, and it’s important to recognize how these political changes are affecting not just those in power, but ordinary people as well.”

As an Irishman in America, Londra’s story is a poignant reminder of the global impact of American politics and the importance of standing up for the values of democracy, equality, and justice.

Londra finishes his reflection with a personal note to his friends and family back home in Ireland. “I miss everybody,” he says, sending a heartfelt message to his mother in Kerlogue nursing home and the wonderful staff there.

Related