Wexford Man Ordered To Pay €480,000 In Damages To Sky

A Wexford man has been ordered to pay €480,000 in damages to Sky, following a High Court case over his operation of an illegal streaming service.

David Dunbar admitted to infringing the broadcaster’s copyright and faces further sanction for breaching court orders, including the destruction of evidence and failure to comply with asset-freezing directions.

The court also issued a permanent ban preventing him from operating any IPTV service.

A decision on possible contempt of court penalties, which could include imprisonment, has been reserved and the case will return to court next month.

