Wexford Man Out of Pocket after Electric Picnic Scam

Wexford Gardaí are warning music fans to be on high alert for fake Electric Picnic tickets being sold online.

As demand for the sold-out festival grows, scammers are targeting unsuspecting buyers with counterfeit tickets and bogus resale ads on social media and messaging apps.

Gardaí are urging the public to only buy from official sources and to avoid private sellers they don’t know.

Anyone who believes they’ve been scammed is advised to contact their local Garda station immediately.

Speaking to South East Radio Bunclody Sergeant Margo Kennedy said a local in Bunclody was scammed out of a substantial amount of money after believing he was buying an EP ticket from a reliable source.

