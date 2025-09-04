Wexford Man Sues Trinity Lecturer Over Alleged Assault After Criminal Case Dropped

A Wexford man has launched a personal injury case against Trinity College law lecturer and barrister Diarmuid Phelan over an alleged assault in Co Wexford.

The alleged incident occurred in Reedstown, Tacumshane, Co Wexford, in August 2021, but a related criminal case was dismissed in Wexford District Court earlier this year due to delays and the absence of key video evidence.

The Irish Independent Reports that Judge William Aylmer ruled that Mr Phelan, who owns land in Wexford, could not receive a fair trial after it emerged he was not informed of the complaint for several months.

Mr Phelan denied the assault, claiming self-defence and citing a long-standing history of land disputes with Mr Kevin McHale.

The Wexford civil action is now proceeding through the High Court.

