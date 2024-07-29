Wexford man’s message of kindness, community and rural renewal inspiring global audiences

People of the Year awardee John Evoy opens up in a revealing conversation about his experiences with bereavement and addiction, founding the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, and his current work promoting rural renewal through the Grow Remote movement.

The voice of well-known community sector leader John Evoy, a proud Carrigbyrne native, is inspiring people around the world after he was featured on the popular Love and Courage podcast. In a rich and wide-ranging conversation with host Ruairí McKiernan, Evoy discusses his rural upbringing, experiences with bereavement and addiction, and his significant contributions to community development.

Evoy is renowned for founding the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, a movement that has significantly impacted men’s mental health and social well-being across Ireland. “Men’s Sheds have provided a space for men to come together, to share their experiences, and to support each other,” he explains. “It’s about more than just the physical space; it’s about building a sense of community and belonging.”

The movement flourished under Evoy’s leadership, addressing issues such as mental health, social isolation, and skill development. “In rural areas, these sheds are lifelines for many men,” he remarks. “They offer a place where men can talk openly about their struggles, whether it’s bereavement, addiction, or just the day-to-day challenges of life.”

Reflecting on his personal experiences with bereavement and addiction, Evoy, who is a trained Counsellor, shares candidly on the importance of seeking help.

“Any wisdom I have, I’ve learned it the hard way. I’ve seen the impact of addiction and loss firsthand, and it’s taught me the importance of compassion and support.” He underscores the critical role of counselling and community support. “Counselling can be a crucial lifeline for those dealing with grief and addiction. It’s about providing a space where people can heal and find hope.”

Evoy has spoken candidly about his personal journey through addiction and the profound losses he has experienced. “Addiction can be an incredibly isolating experience,” he notes. “For me, it was a long and difficult road, but through the support of my community and professional help, I found a way forward.” Evoy experienced bereavement early in life, and it had a significant effect on him.

“Losing loved ones leaves a mark on you,” he reflects. “It changes how you see the world and deepens your empathy for others suffering.”

Evoy’s transition from farming to community work marks a significant chapter in his life. He is a recipient of a People of the Year award and a former board member of The Wheel and Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board. He currently serves on the board of Community Finance Ireland, showcasing his dedication to community service. His previous work with funding body Rethink Ireland, and his current role as the General Manager of the Grow Remote organisation highlights his ongoing commitment to social innovation and remote working initiatives.

In the podcast, which reaches listeners in over 50 countries, Evoy and McKiernan delve into the unique aspects of rural life and the increasing trend of remote working. “Living in rural Ireland has its unique set of challenges,” Evoy acknowledges, “but it also offers a sense of peace and community that’s hard to find elsewhere.” He is optimistic about the potential of remote working to rejuvenate rural communities. “Remote working has the potential to revitalise rural areas. It allows people to live in these beautiful, peaceful places while still being connected to the wider world.”

McKiernan remarks that Evoy has a reflective nature and suggests he is a “wise soul.” He responds by saying, “Any wisdom I have, I’ve learned it the hard way. I do try and see things through a certain lens… Help people, be nice, be gentle with everybody. People are on their own journey.”

This philosophy of kindness and understanding is at the core of Evoy’s work and personal ethos. He believes in the power of compassion and the importance of fostering a harmonious community. “I think we can achieve just as much in life by being nice and kind to the people around us as we can in more of a confrontational or agitational way,” he asserts, emphasising peaceful interaction over conflict.

The conversation also touches on the broader societal context, particularly the current political and social climate. Evoy shares his thoughts on the increasing polarisation in public discourse. “We need to be bringing people together and really listening to people’s concerns,” he states. “The polarisation of debates recently, globally and locally, just obviously doesn’t bring people closer together, it makes us go further apart.”

Evoy emphasises the importance of unity and understanding in today’s world. “I try to stay informed about what’s happening around the world, but the more I learn, the more I realise how complex and interconnected everything is,” he reflects. “It’s a humbling reminder that we all have a lot to learn.”

Love and Courage podcast host Ruairí McKiernan is an award-winning social innovator and founder of the Spunout.ie youth organisation, a practising counsellor and psychotherapist and a former member of the Council of State. He has been hosting the podcast for over 7 years and says he’s not surprised that the episode with Evoy is striking a chord with listeners worldwide. “It’s been listened to a lot in places like the US, the UK, Australia and across the EU and also in countries like Brazil, Peru, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Qatar and Congo. John’s message is a humanitarian one. We need voices like his at this turbulent time on our planet, so I’m not surprised that his message is proving popular”.

Those keen to hear this episode can listen to the Love and Courage podcast for free on platforms such as Apple, Spotify and main podcast apps. Listeners can also hear previous guests on the podcast, including Fr Peter McVerry, Christy Moore, Colm O’Gorman, Senator Lynn Ruane, Senator Frances Black, Sr Stan, Luka Bloom, Johann Hari, Peggy Seeger, Professor Ivor Browne, and the late Vicky Phelan. See more at www.loveandcourage.org

