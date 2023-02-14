Wexford Mental Health Charity urgently need donations

Talk to Tom, Suicide Prevention and Awareness charity shop in Gorey, have found that they currently have an empty store and urgently require donations.

Talk to Tom has the countries only dedicated child and adolescent mental health service and 80% of their users are young people. The service was founded by Ray Cullen after he looked at why the suicide rates in the region were so high, “anyone can see why the suicide rates are higher in some counties, its the ones that have the lowest number of resources and services available to them “.

A recent report from the Mental Health Commission was highly critical of the long waiting times for the Child and Adolescents Mental Health Service. Talk to Tom has been filling in the gap by taking referrals of people who need their help from CAHMS and TULSA .

Since the charities inception in 2012 “not one teenager has take their life” in the region according to Ray. This is thanks to the 10,000 hours of service being put in with young people who are suffering with their mental health.

Ray Cullen has made a plea to the public for donations at their shop in Gorey if they are to continue to be able to raise money to fund their vital services. People are being encouraged to donate good quality clothes and bric-a-brac.

Talk To Tom Centre

Unit 6 Pugin Court,

St Michael’s ,Gorey

Wexford, Y25 X4A6

Tel: (0818) 30 30 61

Email: info@talktotom.ie