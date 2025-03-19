Wexford Meteorologist on latest Climate Report

As the global climate crisis intensifies, weather patterns across the world are changing dramatically. Recent data from Met Éireann reveals alarming trends, including seven of the ten warmest years on record occurring in the past decade. Meteorologist Gerald Fleming joined us on Morning Mix earlier and discussed the impact of these changes and the need for urgent action on climate policy.

According to Mr. Fleming, while extremes in weather, such as heatwaves, have become more frequent, the primary concern is the steady rise in average temperatures. This gradual warming trend is a clear indicator of global climate change, which is affecting not just Ireland but the planet as a whole. Mr. Fleming explained that while Ireland has historically enjoyed a moderate climate, this is shifting, with extreme weather events becoming more common.

The effects of climate change are already being felt, with storms like Storm Darragh causing significant damage and insurance claims reaching billions. Gerald Fleming highlighted the role of individuals in tackling the crisis, urging people to adopt sustainable practices. However, he stressed that the government and local authorities play a crucial role by incentivising renewable energy and promoting greener policies.

Despite these efforts, Mr. Fleming acknowledged that some aspects of climate change are irreversible. Even if drastic measures were taken today, the heat already absorbed by oceans will continue to affect the atmosphere, leading to further changes in weather patterns. He expressed concern for future generations, particularly children, who will experience the long-term consequences of today’s climate actions. The need for continued focus on climate change, despite the overwhelming nature of the issue, has never been more urgent.

Last year was the fourth warmest on record in Ireland.

Related