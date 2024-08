County Wexford is missing out on vital tourism and trade due to what’s known as The Golden Triangle

Visitors arriving in Dublin tend to drive to Kilkenny and then Cork & Kilarney then up to Galway and back to Dublin

This means that counties like Wexford are missing out

Speaking on Morning Mix the Chief Executive of Failte ireland Paul kelly who was reflecting on the success of the Flead said it’s important for the sustainable development of tourism to spread visitors around

