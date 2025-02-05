Wexford Motorist caught driving 136kph in an 80kph zone over the weekend

A motorist driving in Monart in Wexford was caught driving at 136kph in an 80kph zone over the bank holiday weekend.

An Garda Síochána conducted an extensive Roads Policing Operation throughout St. Brigid’s Bank Holiday Weekend which began at 7.00am on Thursday, 30th January 2025 and concluded at 7.00am on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

There were four fatalities as a result of traffic collisions on our roads over St. Brigid’s Bank Holiday weekend. This brings the total number of fatalities on Irish roads this year to 15.

Throughout this weekend’s Roads Policing Operation, Gardaí conducted both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints. Just under 200 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant (alcohol and drugs).

In excess of 2,200 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the five-day operation.

Other notable top speeds detected include:

• 86kph in a 50kph zone on the R661, Holycross, Tipperary

• 126kph in a 60kph zone on the N20, Bruree, Limerick

• 142kph in an 80kph zone on the R512, Bruff, Limerick

• 144kph in a 100kph zone in Kilorglin, Kerry

• 157kph in a 100kph zone in Mallow, Cork

• 163kph in a 100kph zone on the N11, Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow

• 166kph in a 100kph zone on the N17 in Knock, Mayo

• 166kph in a 100kph zone on the M50 in Dublin

• 190kph in a 100kph zone on the N5 in Charlestown, Mayo

• 168kph in a 120kph zone on the M6, Galway

• 206kph in a 120kph zone on the M6, Ballinasloe, Galway

These figures are in spite of there being a reduced number of motorists using the roads, while communities continue to deal with the effects of Storm Éowyn.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Drivers and all other road users are reminded to plan ahead and organise a safe way home for any social occasion.

Drivers should continue to give driving your full attention, slow down and take extra care.

