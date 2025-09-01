Wexford Motorists caught speeding during National Slowdown Day

Figures show268 motorists have already been caught speeding today on National Slowdown Day.

One Motorist in Enniscorthy was caught driving 133km/h in a 80km/h zone earlier while this morning saw Wexford Gardaí detect a vehicle traveling at 89km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Gardaí say the aim of today’s initiative is to promote safer driving and reduce speed-related collisions nationwide, coinciding with the first full week of schools reopening across the country.

An Garda Síochána conducts several high-profile National #SlowDown Days each year, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of speeding. These operations serve to remind motorists of the serious risks associated with excessive or inappropriate speed, promote greater compliance with speed limits and support efforts to deter and detect dangerous driving behaviours.

