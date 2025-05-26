Wexford Motorists Paying Above Average for Car Insurance Despite National Drop

Wexford motorists are forking out an average of €691 for car insurance – a figure that places them slightly above the national average, according to newly released data.

Despite a general decrease in car insurance premiums across Ireland, Wexford drivers continue to pay more than most, sparking concern among consumer groups.

The latest figures show that while insurance costs have eased in many parts of the country, Wexford remains among the higher-paying counties. By comparison, Longford tops the list as the most expensive county for car insurance, where drivers pay an average of €1,042.

Consumer advocacy organisations are now calling for greater transparency from insurers. They’re also urging drivers to shop around for better deals, suggesting that many motorists could reduce their premiums by comparing quotes across multiple providers.

Experts say factors such as age, driving history, vehicle type, and even county-specific risk assessments can influence premiums — but they also stress that informed consumers can take steps to reduce their costs.

For now, Wexford drivers are being advised to review their policies carefully and not accept automatic renewals without checking for more competitive options.

