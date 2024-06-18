Wexford Musicians invited to submit for Music Network scheme

Musicians from Wexford are invited to submit their applications for Music Network’s Music Capital Scheme. Earlier this year Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media confirmed funding of €1,090,700 for the scheme which provides funding for musical instruments. Numerous groups and individuals from Wexford have received funding in the past including the CCÉ Gorey/Ballygarrett and New Ross and District Pipe Band. The closing date for applications for Award Categories 1, 2 and 3 is Tuesday 25 June at 2pm. More information on categories and how to apply is available on www.musicnetwork.ie

Established in 2008, the Music Capital Scheme is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and managed by Music Network. The scheme comprises three different awards and provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments to individual professional musicians and to non-professional performing groups. It has expanded this year, with the addition of two new awards for the benefit of both musicians and arts venues.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin T.D. said: “I am overjoyed that my Department is able to fund the Music Capital Scheme again this year and support its expansion with these new opportunities. The Scheme has benefited thousands of people since its inception and, with this year’s extensive range of applicant supports, a particular focus will be given to assisting first time and previously unsuccessful applicants. This funding allows so many deserving organisations and individuals to receive the crucial funds they need to purchase musical instruments and, as a former music teacher, that is such a wonderful thing to be a part of’’.

Since it was established the scheme has made 544 awards to individual musicians and organisations providing access to instruments for over 51,000 people across the country. Beneficiaries range from early years to mature players including musicians with physical and intellectual disabilities. 205 performing groups have been able to purchase instruments and expand their memberships, and 202 professional established and emerging musicians advanced their performance careers with new instruments enabled by the scheme.

Music Network CEO Sharon Rollston commented: “We would like to express our deep gratitude to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for its ongoing commitment to providing vital funding for musical instruments to both groups and individual musicians. This investment continues to make a significant impact on the quality of, and access to, music-making and live music performance throughout Ireland. We particularly welcome the addition of this year’s new awards, which will go a long way towards addressing specific challenges facing musicians and in the presentation of live music. Our aim is that the capacity building supports provided to applicants will help people to make the best application possible, achieve positive results for them, and benefit the music sector widely.”

Award 1 is open to non-professional performing groups, Award 2 is for the benefit of individual established professional performing musicians, while Award 3 is for individual emerging professional performing musicians.

Even more musicians will be supported this year, with the introduction of two new awards which seek to address specific challenges faced by professional classical string players and by arts venues presenting live music. Award 4, will provide string instruments for a defined period of time to exceptional players and award 5 will support the purchase and refurbishment of concert standard pianos in selected venues across the country. These new awards will be launched in the coming months.

Music Network is committed to equity and inclusion and welcomes applications from individuals within culturally diverse communities and people with disabilities.

