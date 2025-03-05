Wexford native and Failte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly is stepping down

Failte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly is stepping down from the organisation, to take up a role with the RDS.

Mr. Kelly is set to become the new CEO of the Royal Dublin Society, effective this September.

He spent 8 years at the helm of Failte Ireland, which has announced the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive will begin in the coming weeks.

The Wexford native previously held roles at Aviva and Diageo.

Ruth Andrews, Chairperson of the Fáilte Ireland Authority said: “Paul Kelly has notified me of his intention to step down as CEO of Fáilte Ireland, and will leave the organisation later in the year. Paul’s contribution to the success of Fáilte Ireland over the past 8 years has been exceptional. I would like to thank him for his leadership and contribution to the sector, which leaves Fáilte Ireland and the tourism industry in a strong position and well primed for future success. We wish him all the best in his future career endeavours.”

Related