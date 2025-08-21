Wexford nurses invited to take part in new documentary series

Wexford nurses are being invited to take part in a new documentary series which will be shown on TG4.

Tile Media have announced Altraí na hÉireann, a new two-part series commissioned by TG4 and Coimisiún na Meán.

This powerful series will look to celebrate the legacy, resilience and evolution of Irish nursing over the last 60 years. It will also aim to provide a heartfelt tribute to the incredible story of Irish nurses today.

They are currently seeking nurses and midwives, preferably with Irish, from all backgrounds to share their stories, experiences, and insights.

Whether you’re retired, newly qualified, or still on the front line, your experiences are valuable. Whether you’re an advanced practitioner, a district nurse, a midwife or staff nurse – whether you work in mental health, intensive care, paediatrics, general practice or beyond – they would love to hear from you.

The company is interested in what prompts someone to become a nurse in Ireland? What motivates you to keep going through all of the challenges? What has shaped your journey? Whilst they are especially seeking out Irish-speaking nurses, they’re interested in hearing from others too!

Altraí na hÉireann is a unique opportunity to honour the nursing profession through the people who have lived it.

This series is a tribute to a profession that is integral to the fabric of Irish life. It is for the Irish nurses who made their mark abroad, but also the migrant nurses who enrich Irish healthcare today. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the unsung heroes.

If you are interested in participating or would just like to hear more you can email Tile Media at: nurses.tilemedia@gmail.com

