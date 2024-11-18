Wexford Organisations Encouraged to Apply Breaking Barriers Fund to Tackle Discrimination and Inequality

Rethink Ireland, in partnership with State Street and the Department of Rural and Community Development, has today launched the €1.37 million Breaking Barriers Fund to support projects and organisations tackling discrimination and inequality in education and employment. This three-year fund will support diverse workplace initiatives and sustainable employment and education programmes that remove barriers for people from marginalised or minority backgrounds.

Not-for-profit organisations that provide greater access and opportunity to education and employability for people of different ethnic backgrounds, migrants, refugees, and the Traveller community can apply for this new fund. Awardees will receive support in the form of a cash grant and a place on Rethink Ireland’s Accelerator Programme, to strengthen their operations, increase their social impact, and ensure organisational sustainability.

Commenting on the Breaking Barriers Fund, Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland, said: “Education and employment are vital pathways to building an equal Ireland, but discrimination continues to block these paths for too many people. Our industry research shows us that diverse workplaces are more innovative and build stronger communities. However, talented people from minority backgrounds continue to face significant barriers to entry and advancement in the workplace. Through the Breaking Barriers Fund, we’re backing organisations actively challenging discrimination and creating real opportunities for minority communities across the country. Our generous donors share our vision and by working together, we’re working towards an Ireland where talent and potential can flourish, regardless of background.”

Terri Dempsey, CEO and Country Head at State Street Ireland, said: “At State Street we are particularly proud of our community impact in Ireland. Having previously partnered with Rethink Ireland on the Ability to Work Fund, which supported people with disabilities on pathways to employment, we are privileged to continue our support in the fight against discrimination and inequality. Now, through the Breaking Barriers Fund, our shared aim is to further enable those who champion and empower all communities in such an impactful way. Our purpose at State Street is to help create better outcomes for our people, investors, and the communities around us, and we are proud that this partnership with Rethink Ireland is part of that purpose.”

The Great Care Co-op, a previous awardee on Rethink Ireland’s Equality Fund, is a worker-owned home care cooperative co-founded by a group of migrant women to provide fair and equitable employment for women working in Ireland’s care sector. Nelia Rareza, Co-founder and Board Chairperson of The Great Care Co-op said:

“As migrant women working in home care, we witnessed firsthand the dual impact of discrimination: poor working conditions for carers and compromised care quality for clients. Rethink Ireland’s Equality Fund provided us with cash grants and an Accelerator Programme to help us scale up our model as Ireland’s first worker-owned care cooperative, where migrant women make decisions rather than just provide care.

With Rethink Ireland’s support, we’ve grown to operate three care hubs, created 25 sustainable care jobs with improved pay and pensions, and delivered over 10,000 hours of home support. This has improved outcomes for 31 clients and their families, while increasing care consistency and reliability. Our carer-led Board, with 57% migrant women representation, ensures we stay true to our mission of empowering care workers.

What began as a small group with a vision has evolved into a thriving cooperative that is changing the way home care is delivered, empowering both carers and clients to thrive together.”

Eligible organisations across Ireland are encouraged to apply by visiting rethinkireland.ie. The closing date for applications is 10 January 2025.

The Breaking Barriers Fund is made possible through the collaboration of Rethink Ireland and philanthropic partners, the State Street Foundation and the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund.

