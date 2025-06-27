Wexford Overlooked as SETU Announces New Buildings in Waterford and Carlow

Wexford County Councillor Michael Sheehan has expressed serious concerns following the announcement of two new state-of-the-art buildings for the Southeast Technological University (SETU) in Waterford and Carlow. While welcoming the expansion of higher education infrastructure in the region, Cllr. Sheehan highlighted the apparent neglect of Wexford’s campus in the university’s current development plans.

“The news today that SETU has signed contracts for cutting-edge facilities in Waterford and Carlow is important for the wider economy and education sector,” Sheehan said. “However, it unfortunately leaves Wexford behind and demonstrates that the Higher Education Authority and SETU’s management are not prioritising our county.”

The councillor criticised the delays surrounding progress on the Wexford campus, which he described as “dragging their heels” and unfairly blaming the county council for the lack of advancement. According to Sheehan, the council has done “practically all that it can” to support the project, and the responsibility now rests firmly with the university and higher authorities.

He called on the Minister for Further and Higher Education, James Wallace, to convene a meeting involving all relevant stakeholders to fast-track the upgrade of Wexford’s campus.

Related