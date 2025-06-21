Wexford Parent and Toddler Groups Awarded Over €14,000 in Government Grants – See Full List of Recipients Here

Seventeen Parent and Toddler Groups across County Wexford are set to share over €14,177 in Government funding, as part of a nationwide initiative to support early childhood development and parental engagement.

The funding, confirmed by Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley, forms part of a €421,618 national allocation to 461 groups under the First 5 strategy; a Government-wide plan to support babies, young children and their families.

Grants can be used for toys, books, equipment, refreshments, music and arts activities, as well as parenting and child first-aid courses.

In Wexford, seventeen of the funded groups are established, while one is newly formed, with the highest individual grant awarded being €1,100, with the average group allocation calculating at just over €800.

Here is the list of Parent and Toddler Group funding recipients in County Wexford, along with the amounts they received:

North West Wexford (Killanerin): €1,000.00

Kilrane: €800.00

Bree: €800.00

Southend FRC: €800.00

Taghmon FRC: €800.00

Bunclody: €977.00

South West Wexford FRC: €1,100.00

Adamstown: €800.00

Rathnure: €800.00

Craanford/Monaseed: €800.00

Ballymoney Steiner/Crannog Na Leanai: €800.00

Down Syndrome Wexford 321 Tots: €800.00

Raheen: €800.00

Clonroche: €800.00

Kilmuckridge: €700.00

Gorey FRC: €800.00

Riverchapel: €800.00

