Wexford Parent and Toddler Groups Awarded Over €14,000 in Government Grants – See Full List of Recipients Here

Seventeen Parent and Toddler Groups across County Wexford are set to share over €14,177 in Government funding, as part of a nationwide initiative to support early childhood development and parental engagement.
The funding, confirmed by Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley, forms part of a €421,618 national allocation to 461 groups under the First 5 strategy; a Government-wide plan to support babies, young children and their families.
Grants can be used for toys, books, equipment, refreshments, music and arts activities, as well as parenting and child first-aid courses.
In Wexford, seventeen of the funded groups are established, while one is newly formed, with the highest individual grant awarded being €1,100, with the average group allocation calculating at just over €800.
Here is the list of Parent and Toddler Group funding recipients in County Wexford, along with the amounts they received:
-
North West Wexford (Killanerin): €1,000.00
-
Kilrane: €800.00
-
Bree: €800.00
-
Southend FRC: €800.00
-
Taghmon FRC: €800.00
-
Bunclody: €977.00
-
South West Wexford FRC: €1,100.00
-
Adamstown: €800.00
-
Rathnure: €800.00
-
Craanford/Monaseed: €800.00
-
Ballymoney Steiner/Crannog Na Leanai: €800.00
-
Down Syndrome Wexford 321 Tots: €800.00
-
Raheen: €800.00
-
Clonroche: €800.00
-
Kilmuckridge: €700.00
-
Gorey FRC: €800.00
-
Riverchapel: €800.00