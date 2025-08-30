Wexford Parents Facing Fresh School Bus Shortage as Families Struggle with Costs and Delays

The shortage of available school bus places for post-primary students has once again become a problem for parents across County Wexford.

The issue is particularly evident in the north of the county, according to a Gorey Councillor.

At present, families who do not meet the criteria for the Bus Éireann school routes are paying approximately €40 per week per child for private bus services.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Independent Councillor Nicky Boland stated that families can neither afford the private bus option, nor to miss time from their work:

“In this day and age, back to the 1st of September almost again, and we’re back in the same situation as we have been year on year for the last eight to ten years. There’s families out there now that have to take time off work to bring their children to school. There’s no bus facilities especially in North Wexford in my own area of Coolgreany , Ballyfad, Kilanerin, Castletown; and it could go into the end of September before school buses are sorted out.”

