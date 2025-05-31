Wexford Parents Urged to Take Note of Earlier Application Date for Special Education Places

Wexford parents are being urged to apply earlier than usual for Special Class or Special School places for the 2026/27 academic year.

Parents are being urged to get their applications in to the National Council for Special Education by the 1st of October 2025 – four months earlier than the previous timeline.

The move aims to allow placement decisions to be sanctioned by the 31st of December this year, giving families greater certainty ahead of the new school year in September 2026.

TD for the North Wexford South Wicklow constituency Malcolm Byrne is urging parents to familiarise themselves with the new deadline:

“Parents who are seeking a place in a Special Education Class or a Special School are asked to notify the National Council for Special Education [NCSE] by October the 1st of this year if they require a place. This is four months earlier than usual but this will help ensure that there are places for every child with special needs and it’s welcome and it follows on from a continued increase in Special Education places in County Wexford.”

