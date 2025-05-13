Wexford Patients Benefit from SMILE 2 Virtual Healthcare Project

A new report has highlighted the success of the HSE’s SMILE 2 Project, which is transforming chronic disease care across the South East, including Wexford. The initiative supports patients with multiple chronic conditions through virtual case management and remote monitoring, reducing hospital visits while improving overall health outcomes.

Operating in Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, and South Tipperary, the project treated 600 patients with chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma, and COPD. Results from the final evaluation show a:

55% reduction in emergency department visits

75% reduction in hospital bed nights

81% reduction in GP visits

Seven out of ten patients reported stabilised symptoms, and 94% felt the programme had a positive impact on their health and wellbeing.

Patients use connected devices at home to track vital signs like blood pressure, oxygen levels, and heart rate. This data is sent in real-time to a specialist team, ensuring timely medical interventions without unnecessary hospitalisation. The SMILE nursing team, in partnership with Enhanced Community Care (ECC) services and Caredoc, provides ongoing remote support and escalates care when needed.

Martina Queally, HSE Regional Executive Officer, praised the project’s results:

“We are enhancing quality of life while easing pressure on hospital services. SMILE 2 is a sustainable and scalable model for modern healthcare delivery.”

Locals are encouraged to learn more about how virtual care is reshaping chronic disease management by watching the SMILE video at: https://youtu.be/9hEY0FEh4s0

For more information, contact: media.dublinsoutheast@hse.ie

Related